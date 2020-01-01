Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Abílio Rodrigues image

Abílio Rodrigues

At GoCardless, Abílio focuses on simplifying the concept of open banking and highlighting how it can improve people’s daily lives. He creates engaging and informative content that demystifies financial technology, making it accessible to everyone.

Connect

Latest Articles

View all
How does credit scoring work, and how can open banking help?
How does credit scoring work, and how can open banking help?
4 min read
Online payments fraud: how open banking tackles the most common threats
Online payments fraud: how open banking tackles the most common threats
3 min read
Open banking is a lender’s best friend. Here’s why!
Open banking is a lender’s best friend. Here’s why!
2 min read
Risk assessment and the open banking revolution
Risk assessment and the open banking revolution
3 min read
10 reasons why you should love open banking
10 reasons why you should love open banking
3 min read