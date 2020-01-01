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What is penetration pricing?
What is penetration pricing?

Find out everything you need to know about penetration pricing strategies.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the Enterprise Investment Scheme?
What is the Enterprise Investment Scheme?

The Enterprise Investment Scheme is a UK government venture capital scheme.

2 min read
Regulations
Tyres on subscription: GoCardless powers Bridgestone’s MOBOX in the UK
Tyres on subscription: GoCardless powers Bridgestone’s MOBOX in the UK

UK MOBOX customers can pay via GoCardless for a frictionless experience.

2 min read
Enterprise
What Is the Net Sales Formula?
What Is the Net Sales Formula?

The formula for net sales can provide a clearer picture of your firm’s revenue.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate Marginal Cost
How to Calculate Marginal Cost

Get the lowdown on the importance of the marginal cost formula.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Revenue Run Rate?
What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

2 min read
Finance
What Is the Cost of Sales?
What Is the Cost of Sales?

The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.

2 min read
Finance
What Are Assets in Accounting?
What Are Assets in Accounting?

How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.

3 min read
Accounting
Guide to GDPR for Small Businesses
Guide to GDPR for Small Businesses

Understand the impact of the new data protection laws for small businesses.

3 min read
Regulations
What is a private label credit card?
What is a private label credit card?

Private label credit cards let retailers offer more lenient terms to customers.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Global customers give GoCardless high marks in fall 2020 G2 Grid Reports
Global customers give GoCardless high marks in fall 2020 G2 Grid Reports

Named Leaders and High Performers in G2 Grid Fall 2020 reports

2 min read
GoCardless
What Are Facilitation Payments?
What Are Facilitation Payments?

Get to grips with payment facilitators vs. payment processors, right here.

2 min read
Payments
Profit and Loss Statement Template
Profit and Loss Statement Template

Learn how to make a P&L statement with our profit and loss template for the UK.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Fair Value Accounting?
What Is Fair Value Accounting?

Explore the pros and cons of fair value accounting with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounting
Is product bundling right for your business?
Is product bundling right for your business?

Product bundling is a strategy for grouping goods and selling them together.

2 min read
Growth
Fraud Protection for Small Businesses
Fraud Protection for Small Businesses

Fraud can lead to monetary losses, unsettled employees, and reputational damage

2 min read
Regulations
What are debtors and creditors?
What are debtors and creditors?

Learn more about the difference between debtors and creditors, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
Guide to real-time gross settlement (RTGS)
Guide to real-time gross settlement (RTGS)

RTGS is a funds transfer system enabling instant money/securities transfers.

2 min read
Finance
What is the current ratio?
What is the current ratio?

Get the inside track on the current ratio formula, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Liquidity Ratio?
What Is a Liquidity Ratio?

Liquidity ratio formulas indicate whether you can pay off your debts.

2 min read
Accounting
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min read
Invoicing
How to Ensure Secure Online Payments
How to Ensure Secure Online Payments

Defending your online security is crucial. Check out our secure payment tips.

2 min read
Payments
How to improve your supplier relationship management
How to improve your supplier relationship management

Supplier relationship management is a key part of your procurement cycle.

2 min read
Business Management
Trends Driving the Subscription Economy
Trends Driving the Subscription Economy

See the most prominent trends driving the growth of the subscription economy.

2 min read
Subscription

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