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What is Dividend Yield?
What is Dividend Yield?

A high dividend yield means earning more on your investment.

2 min read
Finance
What is a Limited Partnership?
What is a Limited Partnership?

Limited partnerships offer a number of advantages over general partnerships.

2 min read
Finance
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy

Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.

2 min read
Accounting
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min read
Accounting
What is Tax Accounting?
What is Tax Accounting?

Set up your HMRC tax account to take care of business tax accounting basics

2 min read
Accounting
The importance of tax planning
The importance of tax planning

Maximise credits and minimise liabilities with our tax planning guide

3 min read
Accounting
What is a PO number?
What is a PO number?

Learn about the importance of PO numbers

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate gross profit
How to calculate gross profit

Learn all about this important financial metric

2 min read
Accounting
Marketing strategies for small business owners
Marketing strategies for small business owners

Here’s how to market your small business

2 min read
Growth
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?

Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a charge card?
What is a charge card?

Discover why a charge card can be hugely beneficial for your company.

2 min read
Payments
Current ratio vs. quick ratio
Current ratio vs. quick ratio

When should you use the current ratio formula and quick ratio formula?

3 min read
Finance
What are the seven internal control procedures?
What are the seven internal control procedures?

Internal controls are essential to the integrity of your accounts

3 min read
Business Management
What is opportunity cost and how to calculate it
What is opportunity cost and how to calculate it

Discover the benefits of calculating opportunity cost

2 min read
Finance
How to create a sales ledger
How to create a sales ledger

A sales ledger allows businesses to see a breakdown of sales

2 min read
Accounting
Guide to subsistence expenses
Guide to subsistence expenses

Subsistence expenses are an essential part of tax planning

2 min read
Accounting
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference

Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.

4 min read
Enterprise
Calculating customer lifetime value
Calculating customer lifetime value

Create happy, long-term customers

2 min read
Finance
Understanding pricing strategies
Understanding pricing strategies

Find the best price for you and your customers

2 min read
Finance
What is bitcoin?
What is bitcoin?

Learn about the leading cryptocurrency: bitcoin

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a proforma invoice?
What is a proforma invoice?

Learn more about these pre-emptive invoices

2 min read
Accounting
What is competitive pricing?
What is competitive pricing?

Create prices to beat the competition

2 min read
Accounting
Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business
Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business

Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business

2 min read
Finance
An Introduction To Contribution Margin
An Introduction To Contribution Margin

Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning

2 min read
Accounting

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