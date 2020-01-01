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Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale
Aquatics club and swim school FAQs all answered in the one place!
Using bank transfers, cards, or cash? Here's how to swap to GoCardless instead.
See what improvements we’ve made this autumn
Hear from our customers across the globe
New data explores how and when open banking payments will hit mainstream status
New agreement includes GoCardless’ ‘Same Day Settlement’ feature to help savers reach their financial goals more quickly
Reflecting on the GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024.
GoCardless Instant Bank Pay to reduce admin, cut costs and improve customer experience
Upgrade your payments with open banking for the ultimate customer experience
Find out how to integrate and automate payments for you and your clients.
This short webinar is a fantastic opportunity for aquatics clubs and swim schools to dive into the benefits of our payment system. Our team walk you through every step to ensure you're set up and collecting payments in no time.
Exploring the key benefits of automatic payment reconciliation for sports clubs.