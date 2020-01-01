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COHO partners with GoCardless to offer seamless payments to property managers, landlords and tenants
COHO partners with GoCardless to offer seamless payments to property managers, landlords and tenants
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
Press Releases
Total Grassroots and Kelme partner with GoCardless to offer stress-free payments and new kits to grassroots football clubs
Total Grassroots and Kelme partner with GoCardless to offer stress-free payments and new kits to grassroots football clubs
3 min read
Press Releases
Simplifying payments with GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools
Simplifying payments with GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools

Aquatics club and swim school FAQs all answered in the one place!

3 min read
Direct Debit
End the Stress of Late Payments With One Simple Change
End the Stress of Late Payments With One Simple Change
3 min read
Cash flow
Aryza expands partnership with GoCardless to include open banking payments and new markets
Aryza expands partnership with GoCardless to include open banking payments and new markets
2 min read
Press Releases
Big Red Cloud partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for accountants and SMEs
Big Red Cloud partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for accountants and SMEs
2 min read
Press Releases
Collecting different types of payments using GoCardless
Collecting different types of payments using GoCardless

Using bank transfers, cards, or cash? Here's how to swap to GoCardless instead.

7 min read
A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Autumn 2024
A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Autumn 2024

See what improvements we’ve made this autumn

2 min read
Open Banking
Watch: Five customers talk payment success at GC Live
Watch: Five customers talk payment success at GC Live

Hear from our customers across the globe

3 min read
New report from 11:FS and GoCardless predicts open banking adoption trends over time, as almost a quarter of UK businesses already ‘very familiar’ with the technology
New report from 11:FS and GoCardless predicts open banking adoption trends over time, as almost a quarter of UK businesses already ‘very familiar’ with the technology
3 min read
Press Releases
How to take open banking payments mainstream
How to take open banking payments mainstream

New data explores how and when open banking payments will hit mainstream status

2 min read
Open Banking
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
2 min read
Press Releases
Moneybox renews with GoCardless to power seamless payments in savings and investments
Moneybox renews with GoCardless to power seamless payments in savings and investments

New agreement includes GoCardless’ ‘Same Day Settlement’ feature to help savers reach their financial goals more quickly

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024: Inspiring people doing incredible things
GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024: Inspiring people doing incredible things

Reflecting on the GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024.

2 min read
GoCardless
Newton Property Management selects GoCardless for open banking payments
Newton Property Management selects GoCardless for open banking payments

GoCardless Instant Bank Pay to reduce admin, cut costs and improve customer experience

2 min read
Press Releases
Pēteris Daliņš joins GoCardless as VP Operations and Riga site lead
Pēteris Daliņš joins GoCardless as VP Operations and Riga site lead
2 min read
Press Releases
Open banking: A new opportunity for customer experience
Open banking: A new opportunity for customer experience

Upgrade your payments with open banking for the ultimate customer experience

2 min read
Getting paid is a pain for the UK’s small businesses. It’s time for a change
Getting paid is a pain for the UK’s small businesses. It’s time for a change

Find out how to integrate and automate payments for you and your clients.

2 min read
[On demand] Introduction to GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools
[On demand] Introduction to GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools

This short webinar is a fantastic opportunity for aquatics clubs and swim schools to dive into the benefits of our payment system. Our team walk you through every step to ensure you're set up and collecting payments in no time.

Webinar
GoCardless closes deal to acquire Nuapay
GoCardless closes deal to acquire Nuapay
1 min read
Press Releases
Four key benefits of automatic payment reconciliation for sports clubs
Four key benefits of automatic payment reconciliation for sports clubs

Exploring the key benefits of automatic payment reconciliation for sports clubs.

2 min read
Direct Debit
Next steps for Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) in the UK
Next steps for Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) in the UK
2 min read
Open Banking
GoCardless Announces GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange
GoCardless Announces GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange
1 min read
Press Releases

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.