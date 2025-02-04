GoCardless and Financial Cloud partner to simplify payments with Direct Debit and open banking

London and Glasgow, 5 February, 2025 -- Financial Cloud, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, has partnered with global bank payment company GoCardless to improve payments for financial service providers in the UK.

This collaboration will see GoCardless’ Direct Debit payments and Instant Bank Pay (IBP), its open banking payment feature for one-off payments, embedded directly into the Financial Cloud CRM platform.

The combined offering brings a variety of benefits to financial service providers. An all-in-one interface will allow businesses to manage payments and customer data in one place, providing actionable insights into customer behaviors and payment trends. The integration also enables merchants to scale -- collections and payment reconciliation remain manageable, even as volumes grow in line with their customer base.

For their part, payers can use IBP to make secure bank payments in seconds through a simple payment link. This makes ad hoc transactions, such as early loan repayments, quick and hassle-free.

Kyle MacDonald, CEO of Financial Cloud, said: “We’re excited to partner with GoCardless, a trusted expert in bank payments with a wide range of solutions. The team shares our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, and together, we’re enabling businesses to simplify payment processes, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate the customer experience.”

Tom Metcalfe, Director, UK&I Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “The financial services sector is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for easy, efficient and secure payment solutions. By partnering with Financial Cloud, we’re helping businesses stay ahead of the curve with the latest technology, seamlessly integrated into a platform they know and trust.

GoCardless partners with more than 350 partners, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate bank payments into the platforms they use everyday.

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About Financial Cloud

Financial Cloud is a leading provider of enterprise software for Financial Services. We offer a unified CRM platform with a single, shared view of every customer, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences.

Our mission is to revolutionise the way Financial Services deliver customer experience.

Discover more at www.financial-cloud.com.