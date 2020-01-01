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What to include in your payment request letters and when to send them.
Extending supplier payment terms may be easier than you think.
Starting a business with no money is both possible and surprisingly common.
The benefits of small business networking and how to set yours up.
Do you need to change your direct debits when you get a new card?
Do you know how to calculate your precise account balance?
All CPAs are accountants but not all accountants are CPAs.
Frictionless payments help organisations save money and reduce churn
New payments architecture is the future vision of shared payment infrastructure.
Business accounts vs merchant accounts – both essential to online business.
Discover the steps involved in gaining BACS approved status
We explore how BaaS can transform money management for your business.
Cheques don’t last forever, so cash them before they expire.
Is cashing foreign cheques in UK banks possible? Find out how.
We look at how to eliminate barriers to sale with an email payment link.
5 tips for setting up and establishing a small successful business.
Read about our 4 best card machines for small business.
Contactless payment apps allow for quick and secure transactions.
Payment apps offer quick and secure transactions.