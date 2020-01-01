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How To Write a Late Payment Letter
How To Write a Late Payment Letter

What to include in your payment request letters and when to send them.

2 min read
Payments
How to Negotiate Supplier Payment Terms
How to Negotiate Supplier Payment Terms

Extending supplier payment terms may be easier than you think.

2 min read
Payments
Can You Start A Business With No Money?
Can You Start A Business With No Money?

Starting a business with no money is both possible and surprisingly common.

2 min read
Business Management
How To Set Up a Small Business Network
How To Set Up a Small Business Network

The benefits of small business networking and how to set yours up.

2 min read
Growth
Does a new card mean changing Direct Debits?
Does a new card mean changing Direct Debits?

Do you need to change your direct debits when you get a new card?

2 min read
Cards
Guide to Banking APIs
Guide to Banking APIs

Banking APIs are useful for open banking processes.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Loss Carryforward?
What Is Loss Carryforward?

Find out how loss carryforward works.

2 min read
Payments
Account Balance Definitions, Types, Examples
Account Balance Definitions, Types, Examples

Do you know how to calculate your precise account balance?

2 min read
Accounting
Four tips for international business payments
Four tips for international business payments
2 min read
Finance
Certified Public Accountants (CPA)
Certified Public Accountants (CPA)

All CPAs are accountants but not all accountants are CPAs.

2 min read
Accounting
Moving to Frictionless Payments
Moving to Frictionless Payments

Frictionless payments help organisations save money and reduce churn

2 min read
Payments
What Is the New Payments Architecture?
What Is the New Payments Architecture?

New payments architecture is the future vision of shared payment infrastructure.

2 min read
Payments
Business Accounts vs Merchant Accounts
Business Accounts vs Merchant Accounts

Business accounts vs merchant accounts – both essential to online business.

2 min read
Payments
How to become a Bacs Approved Supplier
How to become a Bacs Approved Supplier

Discover the steps involved in gaining BACS approved status

2 min read
Bacs
What is Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)?
What is Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)?

We explore how BaaS can transform money management for your business.

2 min read
Payments
How Do Cheques Work?
How Do Cheques Work?

Discover how to write and deposit a cheque in our guide.

2 min read
Payments
How Long Are Cheques Valid For?
How Long Are Cheques Valid For?

Cheques don’t last forever, so cash them before they expire.

2 min read
Payments
Cashing Foreign Cheques in the UK
Cashing Foreign Cheques in the UK

Is cashing foreign cheques in UK banks possible? Find out how.

2 min read
Payments
What Is An Email Payment Link?
What Is An Email Payment Link?

We look at how to eliminate barriers to sale with an email payment link.

2 min read
Payments
Tips Setting Up a Successful Small Business
Tips Setting Up a Successful Small Business

5 tips for setting up and establishing a small successful business.

2 min read
Business Management
4 Best Card Machines for Small Business
4 Best Card Machines for Small Business

Read about our 4 best card machines for small business.

2 min read
Payments
How to make a CHAPS payment
How to make a CHAPS payment

Making a CHAPS payment is simple and fast.

2 min read
Payments
4 Best Contactless Payment Apps
4 Best Contactless Payment Apps

Contactless payment apps allow for quick and secure transactions.

2 min read
Payments
4 Best Payment Apps for Small Business
4 Best Payment Apps for Small Business

Payment apps offer quick and secure transactions.

3 min read
Payments

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