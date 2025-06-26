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Privacy Centre

Updated – 26 June 2025

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CFSB and GoCardless privacy notices

The personal data you share here is processed by two companies, who together provide services to the recipient of your payment

Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB)

CFSB provides financially regulated payment services to execute your transaction. CFSB collects personal data from U.S. residents only. In order to execute your transaction, we may collect personal data such as your account holder name, email and physical address, as well as your account number, routing number and account type. For more information about how we use your information and your rights, please read CFSB privacy notice below:

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GoCardless

GoCardless provides the technology that runs this payment platform and other related services to the recipient of your payment. Please read GoCardless' Privacy Notice below:

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.