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GoCardless for Zapier

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Automated payment collection, lower fees and less time spent chasing payments  reduces the overall cost of taking payments. 

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Get peace of mind about how and when you’ll get paid with a reliable, proven system that keeps cash flowing.

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Businesses can now use Zapier to create an automatic, real-time flow of information between GoCardless and the software they use everyday.

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Zapier lets you connect GoCardless with thousands of the most popular apps, so you can automate your work and have more time for what matters most—no code required.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.