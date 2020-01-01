GoCardless for Zapier
Connect your apps and automate workflows
Zapier moves info between your web apps automatically, so you can focus on your most important work.
Easy automation for busy people
Save Time and Money
Automated payment collection, lower fees and less time spent chasing payments reduces the overall cost of taking payments.
Reduce stress
Get peace of mind about how and when you’ll get paid with a reliable, proven system that keeps cash flowing.
Connect 5000+ apps
Businesses can now use Zapier to create an automatic, real-time flow of information between GoCardless and the software they use everyday.