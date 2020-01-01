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GoCardless & Bam Boom Cloud
Bam Boom Cloud puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
With lower and more transparent fees compared to cards and other payment methods, bank payments with GoCardless have an average 56% lower cost per transaction to collect. Through increased automation, you can take the time you would spend managing payments back and lower the time spent managing payments by 59%.
Because bank payments are pulled directly from one bank account to another, you can get paid 86% faster. This frees up your working capital and keeps your cash flowing.
With fewer steps and intermediaries to go through, direct bank payments only fail 2.7% of the time. Bank transfers meanwhile fail twice as often at 6.5% of the time and cards 8% of the time.
30% of all customer churn is related to failed payments. Fewer failed payments mean you’re less likely to lose customers to involuntary churn. With bank payments, the annual average customer churn is only 4%, compared with 14% of card payers and 16% of PayPal users.
"Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless has already helped us to save admin time chasing down one-off failed payments."
Bam Boom Cloud puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts