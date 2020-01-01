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GoCardless & Bam Boom Cloud

Accelerate your business growth

Bam Boom Cloud puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

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The cloud accounting system that powers your small business

Cut payment costs

With lower and more transparent fees compared to cards and other payment methods, bank payments with GoCardless have an average 56% lower cost per transaction to collect. Through increased automation, you can take the time you would spend managing payments back and lower the time spent managing payments by 59%.

Get paid faster

Because bank payments are pulled directly from one bank account to another, you can get paid 86% faster. This frees up your working capital and keeps your cash flowing.

Reduce payment failure

With fewer steps and intermediaries to go through, direct bank payments only fail 2.7% of the time. Bank transfers meanwhile fail twice as often at 6.5% of the time and cards 8% of the time.

Reduce customer churn

30% of all customer churn is related to failed payments. Fewer failed payments mean you’re less likely to lose customers to involuntary churn. With bank payments, the annual average customer churn is only 4%, compared with 14% of card payers and 16% of PayPal users.

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Bam Boom Cloud puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.