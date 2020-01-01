Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Global Payments

Going Global - Episode 1: Why your international expansion plan should prioritise payment preference.

with special guest Paul Lynch, CEO Chargify

Scroll to learn more

Overview

Have you ever asked: “I wonder how my customers in different countries actually want to pay?” If not, you're missing a trick. Letting people and businesses pay in the way they want can make the difference between a customer won, and a prospect lost.

Using data from our global B2C and B2B Payment Preferences reports, and with special guest Paul Lynch - CEO of Chargify, we reveal why payment needs to be core to your international growth strategy; and which are the right payment methods for the countries on your radar.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.