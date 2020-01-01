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[On demand] Staying competitive with open banking

Are you considering open banking but not sure where to start? Watch our short webinar where we’ll be looking at real-life examples of how other businesses are using open banking to improve customer experience and optimise payments.

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Meet our speakers:

  • Coral Kratenstein, Lead Product Marketing Manager

  • Sean McHutchison, Payments Specialist at GoCardless

  • Cal McLarnon, Pre-Sales Solutions Engineer III at GoCardless

What you’ll get from this session: 

  • An overview of the different ways you can harness open banking

  • Real-world examples of open banking at work

  • A demo of open banking in action

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.