Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Are you considering open banking but not sure where to start? Watch our short webinar where we’ll be looking at real-life examples of how other businesses are using open banking to improve customer experience and optimise payments.
Meet our speakers:
Coral Kratenstein, Lead Product Marketing Manager
Sean McHutchison, Payments Specialist at GoCardless
Cal McLarnon, Pre-Sales Solutions Engineer III at GoCardless
An overview of the different ways you can harness open banking
Real-world examples of open banking at work
A demo of open banking in action