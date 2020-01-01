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The little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

We've collected together advice on churn from some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives.

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How do you measure churn? Why does it matter? And what should you do about it?

Churn is the enemy of every SaaS business. A customer who leaves before you have recouped your cost of acquisition is worse than not signing up a customer at all. We've collected the advice of some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives, including Close.io, Notion Capital, Balderton Capital, 500 Startups, Salesforce, Zuora, Gainsight, Matrix Partners, ProfitWell, Baremetrics and GoCardless, for an insight into meeting the churn challenge head-on.

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