Webinar: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Watch our free webinar to discover the four key ways that you can utilise GoCardless Protect+ to prevent payment fraud.
Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless
Rupert Holding, Pre-Sales Solutions Engineer, GoCardless
A refresher on how to calculate the true cost of payment fraud on your business
An overview of how GoCardless Protect+ uses machine learning and open banking to better protect payments
A comparison of GoCardless Protect+ versus existing anti-fraud solutions
How GoCardless Protect+ works in your checkout flow and throughout the payment lifecycle