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Webinar: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

Watch our free webinar to discover the four key ways that you can utilise GoCardless Protect+ to prevent payment fraud.

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Speakers

  • Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

  • Rupert Holding, Pre-Sales Solutions Engineer, GoCardless

Join our speakers as they guide you through 

  • A refresher on how to calculate the true cost of payment fraud on your business

  • An overview of how GoCardless Protect+ uses machine learning and open banking to better protect payments

  • A comparison of GoCardless Protect+ versus existing anti-fraud solutions

  • How GoCardless Protect+ works in your checkout flow and throughout the payment lifecycle

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.