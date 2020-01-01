Skip to content
Webinar: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

Join our free webinar 29 November at 11am to discover the four key ways that you can utilise GoCardless Protect+ to prevent payment fraud.

Speakers

  • Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

  • Rupert Holding, Pre-Sales Solutions Engineer, GoCardless

Join our speakers as they guide you through 

  • A refresher on how to calculate the true cost of payment fraud on your business

  • An overview of how GoCardless Protect+ uses machine learning and open banking to better protect payments

  • A comparison of GoCardless Protect+ versus existing anti-fraud solutions

  • How GoCardless Protect+ works in your checkout flow and throughout the payment lifecycle

Plus, we will have a Q&A at the end where Solutions Engineer, Rupert Holding, will address your questions.

Register now to join us on 29 November at 11am

