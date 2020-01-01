Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Open Banking

[On-demand] Unlocking the power of Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs)

Hear speakers from Accenture, Plum and GoCardless deep dive into the payment term of the moment - Variable Recurring Payments - explaining what they are and why you’re going to be hearing a lot about them.

Scroll to learn more

Speakers

  • Amit Mallick, Global Open Banking and APIs Lead, Accenture

  • Elise Nunn, Head of Operations, Plum

Moderated by

  • Siamac Rezaiezadeh, Director of Product Marketing, GoCardless

Join our speakers as they guide you through 

  • The basics of what Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) are and how they relate to Open Banking

  • What is meant by the term ‘sweeping’ and the different use cases that apply to VRPs

  • Why 2022 is a significant year for VRPs and the exciting impact they’re predicted to have on businesses

  • Insights from brand-new research and why all signs point to us being on the cusp of game-changing payment technology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.