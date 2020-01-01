Ask me anything: Product updates - Summer 2024

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Don't miss your chance to see the latest GoCardless features in action, with live demos and a Q&A with our payment experts. Watch on demand now.
Watch on demand
Ligia Stan, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless
Sonak Patel, Solutions Engineer, GoCardless
Emma O’Brien, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless
What’s new and coming soon to your dashboard
A live demo of our new reporting tools, Instalment payments, QR codes, and more
A live Q&A - GoCardless customers ask our payment experts