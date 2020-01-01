The complete guide to Direct Debit for accountants

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Everything your firm needs to know about collecting client fees by Direct Debit and how to get started.
Thinking about collecting your clients fees by Direct Debit? Our ultimate guide gives everything you need to know to make a confident decision - and to help you get started.
This free e-Guide covers:
How Direct Debit works and the kinds of payments you can use it for
Options for accessing Direct Debit
Pros, cons and alternative payment methods
Getting set up and moving over clients
Integrating Direct Debit into your billing workflow
How to advise clients on Direct Debit
We'll guide you through how to get up and running, and how to make the most of moving to Direct Debit - to improve your payment times, reduce debtor days and cut your admin.
Enter your details below to access the free guide.