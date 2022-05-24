Why You Need A Pest Control Invoice App

As a pest controller, you’re used to dealing with things which your customers would rather not deal with. When it comes to your own business, however, you may find yourself having to deal with everything yourself, from booking call-outs to scheduling recurring work, sending invoices and chasing payments. The fact is that admin of this kind is vital to ensure cash flow keeps moving through your business, but that doesn’t stop it from taking up time which could be spent building your business. Pest control invoice software can automate many of the processes needed to keep your business thriving. Integrating the software of your choice with the GoCardless payment platform will ensure that getting paid on time and in full sits at the heart of your billing processes.

Accounting software for a pest control business

There are numerous apps to choose from when it comes to accounting software for a pest control business. Leading names to look at include Jobber, ServSuite, SalesRabbit and Synchroteam. While each app will come with a distinct set of features and a range of tailored payment plans, they are all designed to automate many of the tasks involved in the day to day running of a pest control service. These tasks might include:

Scheduling recurring call-outs to clients who need to be visited on a regular basis. In some cases, for example, bait stations which have been set will need to be refilled on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Using a pest control invoice app, you could specify the parameters for a certain job, and the system will then automatically create repeated scheduled appointments.

Maintain communications with all clients via a client portal

Keep track of all company assets and create a snapshot of the assets being held across the company at any given time

Monitor the costs per customer of the services delivered in order to maintain a pricing policy which delivers a reasonable profit margin

Create contracts for on-going work with regular customers who have recurring pest control requirements

Create individual jobs for customers with one-off requirements, such as dealing with a sudden infestation

Create and send invoices automatically as soon as a job is entered into the system as having been completed

Pest control invoice sample

If you want to see what a professional invoice looks like, download the GoCardless example here. This is a standard invoice template which can be modified to meet the requirements of a pest control company. A pest control invoice sample will include the following:

your name, address and other contact details

the name, address and contact details of the person being billed

a unique invoice number which can be used when chasing up an unpaid invoice or to register a payment received on your business accounts

details of the services provided, such as the areas of a building checked for the presence of pests, the setting of traps, laying of poison etc.

the total cost for the provision of those services

details of any materials used in dealing with the pest problem

the total costs for those materials

details of the payment methods accepted. Using GoCardless as your payment platform means that invoice payments can be accepted directly from customers’ bank accounts in the form of Direct Debits. This enables you to control the date and amount of the payment, making it easier to budget over the longer term.

The date upon which the payment is due

The details of any policy operated in respect of late payments, i.e. extra charges or interest added to the amount payable

