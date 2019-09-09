Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Guide to invoicing for Australian businesses

How to create the perfect invoice

GoCardless
Written by

Last editedJan 20201 min read

A guide to best practices businesses should follow when billing by invoice.

The purpose of an invoice is to make sure you're paid as quickly as possible. So the perfect invoice is one that allows and encourages your clients to pay you – in full and immediately. You should ensure you include all the information in the “What does an invoice include?” section of this guide. That alone is technically sufficient to class as an invoice.

However, ideally you should go a little further than the basics, and create invoices that really stand out.

Remember, good accounting software will generate e-invoices for you, based on your choice of template. These can include 'pay now' buttons so that your clients can pay your invoice immediately, the moment they receive it.

Interested in collecting payments by Direct Debit?

Find out if online Direct Debit is right for your business

Read the guide

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started
PreviousHow to avoid common invoicing errors
NextHow to invoice overseas customers

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.