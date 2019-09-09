Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Guide to invoicing for Australian businesses

Invoicing in different business sectors

GoCardless
Written by

Last editedJan 20201 min read

Different business sectors have different approaches to invoicing their customers. Here's a quick look at different types of billing by invoice.

When it comes to invoicing, one size doesn't fit all. Different business sectors have different approaches to invoicing their customers. Here's a quick look at different types of billing by invoice.

Progress billing

Companies working in the digital and media industries often use progress billing. Web development and design agencies favour this type of billing, which involves charging clients incrementally for work completed. This is important, since projects can stretch out over many months.

Business sectors in which the items sold are particularly expensive may also choose to spread client costs in this way. These include manufacturing, engineering, aerospace and defence companies.

The construction industry favours progress invoicing too, because most of its projects are on a large scale and spread over a long time period.

Collective invoicing

If you do a lot of small jobs for a client, collective invoicing is an effective option. A collective invoice includes several orders or pieces of work in one invoice. It's an efficient way of invoicing and it makes payment and accounting easier too.

Wholesalers often send collective invoices on a monthly basis, gathering together all a customer's purchases in one request for payment. Health practitioners may also work in this way, for example dentists or medical centres billing health insurance companies in one go.

Recurring invoicing

For long-term contracts, rental agreements and equipment hire, recurring invoicing is a common practice. An invoice may be sent on a monthly basis, for example, for the same amount each time. This is also common for insurance, advertising campaigns and digital services such as website hosting.

Subscription invoicing

With subscription invoicing, customers are charged on a scheduled basis for goods or services. For example, gym memberships and online streaming services may be charged this way. The same is increasingly true of software and other digital services.

Such services are often pre-billed, with customers receiving an invoice and paying automatically at the start of the billing cycle. Club and society memberships, as well as regular charity donations, are other examples where subscription invoicing is the preferred model. Even some businesses, such as accountancy firms, use subscription charges instead of the old approach of invoicing clients annually or monthly.

Metered invoicing

Utilities such as electricity and fixed-line telephone services are often provided on a metered basis, and are invoiced based on the amount used. The invoices issued by such companies show how many units have been used, the charge per unit, and the total cost for services used. There are strict regulations about how the units are measured and charged.

Interested in collecting payments by Direct Debit?

Find out if online Direct Debit is right for your business

Read the guide

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started
PreviousWhat are the advantages of using invoices?
NextHow to avoid common invoicing errors

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.