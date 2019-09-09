Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Cash Flow Academy

Making good use of capital

GoCardless
Written by

Last editedJan 20202 min read

It's wise to keep some capital easily accessible to tide you through such times when money flowing into your business isn't keeping up with money flowing out.

Capital should be used sparingly to cover cash flow problems. It's wise to keep some capital easily accessible to tide you through such times when money flowing into your business isn't keeping up with money flowing out. However, unused capital represents an opportunity cost to your business – ideally it should be put to work in helping your business to grow.

“For our clients, these are the main causes of cash flow issues: […] They are living hand to mouth with their working capital and don’t seem to be able to have 90 days of cash in the bank.” - Heather Townsend, Chartered Accountant

If you don't already have enough capital to cover possible lean times, consider building up more of a buffer. Putting a little aside each month can help your business through tough times, just as it's wise to save a little money, personally, for a rainy day. This might be easier said than done – in both cases – as market economics make it hard to do, but a capital buffer could make the difference between your business surviving or dying in lean times.

Three ways to increase your capital and limit the effects of negative cash flow

  1. Go fundraising. Cash from outside your business can help boost your capital, but it doesn't come for free. Banks are increasingly reticent to hand out business loans, and even when they do, the interest rates can be punitive. Venture capital funding is increasingly available for large and small businesses alike, but requires handing over some equity in return. Lending the money to yourself, from your personal finances, is potentially risky as it may be secured against your own home. If you're sure your business has a profitable future, this type of funding can give it a boost. Just think first about the possible implications.

  2. Increase the profitability of your business. Since you're in business to make money, you'll already be doing whatever you can to maximise profitability. But other people might have some useful insight. Talk to a business advisor or accountant to see if they have any advice. They may see opportunities that you can't, thanks to their wider experience. If you can increase profitability, you'll be able to build up capital to see you through tough times.

  3. Be aware of business fluctuations. Most business sectors are busier at some times of the year than at others. For example, fashion retailers have seasonal fluctuations, whilst other sectors may see increased spending in the months before Christmas and other holidays. If you can adapt your spending to this ebb and flow, for example by taking on casual staff in busier times, you can avoid overspending in the quiet times, which should help boost your capital reserves.

Interested in collecting payments by Direct Debit?

Find out if online Direct Debit is right for your business

Read the guide

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started
PreviousManaging your accounts payable
NextPayment regulations in the UK

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.