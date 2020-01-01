Making good use of capital

It's wise to keep some capital easily accessible to tide you through such times when money flowing into your business isn't keeping up with money flowing out.

Capital should be used sparingly to cover cash flow problems. It's wise to keep some capital easily accessible to tide you through such times when money flowing into your business isn't keeping up with money flowing out. However, unused capital represents an opportunity cost to your business – ideally it should be put to work in helping your business to grow.

“For our clients, these are the main causes of cash flow issues: […] They are living hand to mouth with their working capital and don’t seem to be able to have 90 days of cash in the bank.” - Heather Townsend, Chartered Accountant

If you don't already have enough capital to cover possible lean times, consider building up more of a buffer. Putting a little aside each month can help your business through tough times, just as it's wise to save a little money, personally, for a rainy day. This might be easier said than done – in both cases – as market economics make it hard to do, but a capital buffer could make the difference between your business surviving or dying in lean times.

Three ways to increase your capital and limit the effects of negative cash flow