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Alternatives to cards across Europe

PayPal

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Last editedMar 2022

Paypal facilitates payments through online funds transfers.

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Payment type E-Wallet
Description PayPal is a company that facilitates payments between parties through online funds transfers. PayPal allows customers to establish an account on its website, which is connected to a user's credit/debit card or bank account.
Currency More than 100 currencies, globally, including DKK, Euro, HUF, NOK, PLN, GBP, SEK, CHF
Key markets 50 countries across Europe
Key fact More than 200,000,000 customers have an active PayPal account, across the globe.
Payment use case eCommerce, One-off transactions
Benefits Global solution
Considerations Customers must have a PayPal account to make a purchase.
Example merchants HP, Under Armour, Crocs
Additional facts + figures PayPal supports more than 100 currencies, globally.

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