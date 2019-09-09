Written by
Last editedJan 2020
Klarna is a transactional eCommerce provider.
|Payment type
|Payment on invoice
|Description
|Klarna enables transactional eCommerce. The merchant is paid by Klarna at the point of sale and the customer forms an agreement with Klarna to pay now at the point of sale (by card) or later (within 14 days) or by instalments (by card).
|Currency
|AUD, CAD, CHF, DKK, EUR, GBP, NOK, SEK, USD, YEN
|Key markets
|Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and US.
|Key fact
|70,000 merchants have used Klarna since its inception.
|Payment use case
|eCommerce, One-off transactions, instalments and pay later
|Benefits
|
|Considerations
|The end customer effectively sets up a contractual relationship with Klarna - they are paying Klarna, not the merchant.
|Example merchants
|ASOS, Spotify, Schuh
|Additional facts + figures
|
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