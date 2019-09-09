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Klarna

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Last editedJan 2020

Klarna is a transactional eCommerce provider.

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Payment type Payment on invoice
Description Klarna enables transactional eCommerce. The merchant is paid by Klarna at the point of sale and the customer forms an agreement with Klarna to pay now at the point of sale (by card) or later (within 14 days) or by instalments (by card).
Currency AUD, CAD, CHF, DKK, EUR, GBP, NOK, SEK, USD, YEN
Key markets Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and US.
Key fact 70,000 merchants have used Klarna since its inception.
Payment use case eCommerce, One-off transactions, instalments and pay later
Benefits
  • Real-time
  • Gives customers choice and flexibility in how they make a payment
Considerations The end customer effectively sets up a contractual relationship with Klarna - they are paying Klarna, not the merchant.
Example merchants ASOS, Spotify, Schuh
Additional facts + figures
    Klarna acquired SOFORT in 2013.

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