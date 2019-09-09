Bacs Direct Debit

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Last editedJan 2020
Bacs is the UK's Direct Debit scheme.
|Payment type
|Direct Debit
|Description
|Automated Direct Debit payments provide an essential service for both consumers and organisations. Bacs is the governing body which oversees Direct Debit in the UK. Businesses can access the Bacs scheme directly through their bank, or via a third party provider like GoCardless. For more information, see our Direct Debit user guide.
|Currency
|£ (Pound Sterling)
|Key markets
|United Kingdom
|Key fact
|74% of all recurring payments by volume in the UK are made by Direct Debit via Bacs.
|Payment use case
|Recurring transactions, subscriptions, invoicing and instalments (for fixed or variable amounts). For example, online subscriptions, energy and telecom bills, gym memberships, charity donations.
|Benefits
|
|Considerations
|Not real-time - 4 to 6 day turnaround on payments, depending on whether it is the first payment for a particular customer or a subsequent payment.
|Example merchants
|Sage, SurveyMonkey, Facebook
|Additional facts + figures
|
Interested in taking Bacs or SEPA payments?
GoCardless can help you collect money from customers across the Eurozone