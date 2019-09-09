Bacs Direct Debit

Payment type Direct Debit

Description Automated Direct Debit payments provide an essential service for both consumers and organisations. Bacs is the governing body which oversees Direct Debit in the UK. Businesses can access the Bacs scheme directly through their bank, or via a third party provider like GoCardless. For more information, see our Direct Debit user guide.

Currency £ (Pound Sterling)

Key markets United Kingdom

Key fact 74% of all recurring payments by volume in the UK are made by Direct Debit via Bacs.

Payment use case Recurring transactions, subscriptions, invoicing and instalments (for fixed or variable amounts). For example, online subscriptions, energy and telecom bills, gym memberships, charity donations.

Benefits Significant reduction in involuntary churn - failure rates with Direct Debit are as low as 0.5%.

Lower transaction costs compared to cards (1% or less, compared to around 3%).

Considerations Not real-time - 4 to 6 day turnaround on payments, depending on whether it is the first payment for a particular customer or a subsequent payment.

Example merchants Sage, SurveyMonkey, Facebook