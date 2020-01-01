Failed payments are optional, not inevitable

On average, 15% of card payments fail. Whether you’re a subscription business suffering from involuntary churn, or you’re experiencing high levels of bad debt when invoicing your customers, payment failures are a major contributor to the problem. Payment failures sometimes feel like an inevitability, but they don’t have to be. Success+ collects, on average, 76% of payments that initially fail, allowing you to build a better payment experience for your customers.