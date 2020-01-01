Made for payment success
Success+ uses recurring payment intelligence to predict and manage payment failures. Recover, on average, 76% of failed payments.
Failed payments are optional, not inevitable
On average, 15% of card payments fail. Whether you’re a subscription business suffering from involuntary churn, or you’re experiencing high levels of bad debt when invoicing your customers, payment failures are a major contributor to the problem. Payment failures sometimes feel like an inevitability, but they don’t have to be. Success+ collects, on average, 76% of payments that initially fail, allowing you to build a better payment experience for your customers.
Monsur Alam, Head of Finance, Neos
With Intelligent Retries, almost 90% of retried payments are successfully collected, where before we were only collecting 30-40%.
Put your customers first
Intelligently adapt your payment recovery schedule to match what works best for each customer’s individual needs. 70% of businesses said Success+ improves their relationships with customers..
Reduce your admin burden
Success+ does all the heavy lifting, calculating the best time to retry a payment and tracking which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.
Increase your revenue
With Success+, minimise both the lost revenue from failed payments and the cost required to attempt to recover those payments.
Payment success is as easy as:
Ioannis Georgiou, Co-Founder, Lendwise
“Before, we would manually be chasing every failed payment in the same way. With GoCardless, we can avoid chasing and having those awkward conversations when we don’t need to – this lightens the workload for our collections team too.”