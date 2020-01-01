Skip to content
PAYMENTS BUILT FOR LENDERS

Optimise your repayments with GoCardless to cut costs, save time, improve the borrower experience and stop loan fraud. Find out more below.

Loan repayments made easy

Cut fees and payment admin

GoCardless automatically pulls payments from your customers so you reduce costs by 56% and admin by 59%.

Get paid faster

GoCardless is fully automated so receive funds in just 3 days. Save time and improve your cash flow.

Improve borrower experience

9 in 10 people trust bank payments the most. Automated and simplified, improve the customer experience.

Open banking partner

Leverage open banking to verify customers and accelerate decision making to improve the lending process. 

Collect varying loan amounts

Automatically collect varying amounts via Direct Debit as customers' repayments change

Plum save thousands in loan fraud

Find out how Plum are fighting fraud before it happens and saving thousands

Discover the true cost of fraud

Find out how much you’re losing to fraud and how much you could save with GoCardless Protect+

Bank Account Data

The perfect lender combination

    “Automatic direct debits, or one-off payments to catch-up or to pay off the loan, GoCardless provides that whole suite of services.”

    “We're super excited to partner with GoCardless to offer Variable Recurring Payments so customers can pay us more quickly.”

    "Moving to GoCardless was the natural step in our payments evolution to allow us to scale, without payments being the limiting factor."

    “GoCardless from day one was an easy choice, they have a significant experience and they’re dedicated to driving automation and continuous improvement."

Collect varying repayments straight into your account

Variable Recurring Payments from GoCardless now means you can collect varying amounts direct from customers’ accounts to yours. This means you can automatically collect different amounts as your customers’ repayment plans fluctuate.

Connect with our network

We work with over 350+ billing, accounting and invoicing partners that you can easily integrate with, including Salesforce, Zuora and Chargebee. 

