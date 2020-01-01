Book a demo

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Why GoCardless:

Pull-based payment

You can take control of when you collect payments with our account-to-account payment platform. Pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.

97.3% first time collection

With GoCardless, 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt. You can also recover over 75% of at-risk payments with our intelligent payment recovery product Success+.

Reduce churn

30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. Maximise your payment success with GoCardless and retain your loyal customers for longer.

API integration

Our RESTful API is designed for a simple integration, which requires minimal investment of resources and connects seamlessly to your business. 

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G2 Ratings

Our customers ranked us #1

95% would recommend us

We work hard to support businesses with their payment collection. Our customers have ranked us #1 in the G2 Payment Processing Relationship Index Report, ahead of Stripe Payments, BlueSnap, and Worldpay.

“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this. Offering bank debit as a payment option means customers are able to complete quick and easy transactions”.

Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign

Read the case study

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.