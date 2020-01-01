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Open banking, seamlessly integrated, with one provider

Collect all types of bank payments through one integration. Instant one-off or recurring payments with Direct Debit and open banking.

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What’s next for VRPs?

The long-awaited development that’s set to accelerate open banking adoption

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Open banking providers explained

Understand the market and how open banking could work for you

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JustGiving cut chargebacks with open banking

Find out how they take on the high fees and chargeback rates of cards

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Open banking done right

99% coverage

Reach your customers on a platform you know works. GoCardless is connected to >100 of the UK’s biggest banks, and covers 99% of accounts.

Seamless

Confirm and settle payments in seconds. Settle payments up to 7x faster than credit cards.

All-in-one

GoCardless is more than just banking, we help you bring all your payments capabilities into one easy-to-use integration.

Trusted

Over a decade of experience processing bank payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

  • JustGiving

    “GoCardless is forward thinking when it comes to the future of payments and we look to them to guide our journey to adopting open banking.”

  • Yonder

    “Variable Recurring Payments mean we get cash quicker. When you're dealing with millions of pounds, getting paid a couple of days early unlocks meaningful capital”

  • Plend

    “VRPs will enable a more dynamic collection process to change the collection date or the amount based on the customer’s actual bank account data is a fantastic next step.”

  • Tembo

    “Integrating GoCardless and open banking into our app was straightforward because it’s got all the major banks lined up behind clear standards.”

What is open banking?

Open banking leverages APIs to make it easier for businesses to process payments and gives them better access to financial data. It simplifies and speeds up transactions and enables businesses to build bespoke payment offerings. Open banking also gives greater customers control through stronger payment authorisation and better visibility.

How it works with GoCardless

GoCardless has connections with over 100 of banks in the UK, and covers 99% of consumer and business accounts. Collect instant one-off or recurring payments, or access financial data like account information and transaction history. With our existing bank payment network you can also collect Direct Debit, automate retries, protect against fraud and streamline your payments all through one integration.

More on Open Banking

Bank Account Data Institution Coverage

Connect to 2,500+ banks in over 30 countries across the UK and Europe. All with just one integration.

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Variable Recurring Payments

Our open banking-powered feature, Instant Bank Pay, now supports recurring payments.

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Our response to the Payment Systems Regulator

How we reflected our views, and those we hear from our customers, to the PSR.

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What’s next for the future of VRPs

What is the Blueprint and how will it impact payment progress in 2024 (and beyond).

Read more

Don’t get left behind with open banking

Talk to our payments experts today to see how open banking could work for you

Contact us

Sales

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.