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Collect all types of bank payments through one integration. Instant one-off or recurring payments with Direct Debit and open banking.
The long-awaited development that’s set to accelerate open banking adoption
Understand the market and how open banking could work for you
Find out how they take on the high fees and chargeback rates of cards
Reach your customers on a platform you know works. GoCardless is connected to >100 of the UK’s biggest banks, and covers 99% of accounts.
Confirm and settle payments in seconds. Settle payments up to 7x faster than credit cards.
GoCardless is more than just banking, we help you bring all your payments capabilities into one easy-to-use integration.
Over a decade of experience processing bank payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes.
Open banking leverages APIs to make it easier for businesses to process payments and gives them better access to financial data. It simplifies and speeds up transactions and enables businesses to build bespoke payment offerings. Open banking also gives greater customers control through stronger payment authorisation and better visibility.
GoCardless has connections with over 100 of banks in the UK, and covers 99% of consumer and business accounts. Collect instant one-off or recurring payments, or access financial data like account information and transaction history. With our existing bank payment network you can also collect Direct Debit, automate retries, protect against fraud and streamline your payments all through one integration.
Connect to 2,500+ banks in over 30 countries across the UK and Europe. All with just one integration.
Our open banking-powered feature, Instant Bank Pay, now supports recurring payments.
How we reflected our views, and those we hear from our customers, to the PSR.
What is the Blueprint and how will it impact payment progress in 2024 (and beyond).
Talk to our payments experts today to see how open banking could work for you