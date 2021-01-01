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Finance

What is the Meaning of Face Value?
What is the Meaning of Face Value?

What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!

2 min read
Finance
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector

Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works

3 min read
Finance
What is Due Diligence?
What is Due Diligence?

Have you carried out the due diligence you need to?

2 min read
Finance
Guide to SaaS revenue recognition
Guide to SaaS revenue recognition

Discover how the revenue recognition principle works in accounting

3 min read
Finance
What is the Volcker Rule?
What is the Volcker Rule?

What is the Volcker rule? And what does it mean for banks and their customers?

2 min read
Finance
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

PDF
Global Payments
What Are Sunk Costs?
What Are Sunk Costs?

Discover why sunk costs shouldn’t factor into future business decisions.

2 min read
Finance
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples

Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula

3 min read
Finance
Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments
Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments

Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy

3 min read
Finance
What is divestment?
What is divestment?
3 min read
Finance
What is market volatility?
What is market volatility?

Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy

2 min read
Finance
How to manage investment risk
How to manage investment risk

What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification

3 min read
Finance
What are growth funds?
What are growth funds?

From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options

2 min read
Finance
Understanding corporate bonds
Understanding corporate bonds

What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?

2 min read
Finance
What is a hire purchase agreement?
What is a hire purchase agreement?

A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully

3 min read
Finance
What is a Personal Guarantee?
What is a Personal Guarantee?

Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Comptroller?
What Is a Comptroller?

What is the difference between comptroller vs. controller, and what do they do?

2 min read
Finance
How to Find Business Loans for Women
How to Find Business Loans for Women

Trying to access business loans for women? Who’s loaning to women in business?

3 min read
Finance
What is a Merchant Cash Advance?
What is a Merchant Cash Advance?

Is a merchant cash advance the best way to borrow money for your business?

2 min read
Finance
How to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation
How to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation

Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations

2 min read
Finance
Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021
Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021

Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year

3 min read
Finance
What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?
What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?

The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors

2 min read
Finance
What is the Total Cost of Ownership?
What is the Total Cost of Ownership?

Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership

2 min read
Finance
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples

Find out what financial derivatives are and how to use them when investing.

3 min read
Finance
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