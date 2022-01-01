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What is a credit invoice in accounting and how is it used?
Discover the difference between net cost and gross cost for invoicing.
An invoice is a source document for accounting statements.
Learn how to calculate ARR and apply it to your business.
What’s on a balance sheet and income statement?
The 8 most integral KPIS for assessing the health of your subscription business.
Discover the main pros and cons of offering a free trial for your SaaS product.
Billing automation is key to growing your business.
Discover what you can learn from various SaaS growth ventures.
Explore the benefits of offering flexible payment options to customers.
Discover the 3 best ways to improve your cash flow visibility.
Is it better to buy cash or finance? Both can impact cash flow.
Learn more about the history of buying on credit in our guide.
Is PWYW a good choice for your business pricing model?
Discover why FP&A is so important to a business’s bottom line.
Find out the latest global payment trends in ecommerce and beyond.
What are the best alternatives to PayPal for small businesses?
Is it worth considering cryptocurrency for recurring payments?
What is a profit model, and how can you create one?
Find out all about credit control and whether it’s right for your business.
The impact of card-present & card-not-present payments have on processing rates?
Confused about interchange fees? Find out all you need to know here.