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We're making payouts faster

Jacob Pargin
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Last editedJun 20241 min read

Payments you collect via GoCardless will now reach you one working day faster.

We've been working with the banks to speed things up, and starting next week will be sending your GBP payouts as same-day payments. This means that payments will reach your bank account just two working days after your customer is charged.

We're always looking for ways to optimise our payment timings, and we'll keep you updated as we make further improvements!

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.