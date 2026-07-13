GoCardless product updates have landed – July 2026

From variable recurring payments powered by open banking to AI tools that code and query for you – this quarter's updates are built around one idea: less friction at every step of your payment journey. We’ve rounded up all the latest updates for all types of business.

A faster way to collect variable recurring payments

Recurring Pay by Bank is now live

Availability: API users only | Status: Live

Great news for businesses with flexible or variable billing models, such as energy, utilities and telecoms, financial services and insurance businesses. Recurring Pay by Bank lets you collect variable amounts within agreed limits using just a single customer authorisation.

No cards, no chargebacks, and funds arrive within one working day. Businesses using Recurring Pay by Bank with GoCardless will also benefit from:

Automatic retries: Built-in at no extra cost to save failed payments

Bank Guess: Autofills your customer’s bank details to reduce checkout drop-offs

Direct Debit fallback: Automatically switches to Direct Debit if a customer’s bank doesn’t support Pay by Bank yet

Subscribe here to get all Recurring Pay by Bank updates.

Integrate faster and future-proof payments with AI

Build and manage payments faster with MCP

Availability: API and dashboard users | Status: Live

Integrating with GoCardless and managing your data just got easier thanks to the Model Context Protocol (MCP) powered by AI.

For developers: Generate code and get tailored API guidance in minutes without digging through documentation

For dashboard users: Query your payment data instantly and get best-practice guidance, without contacting support

You can also go beyond querying – create payments, generate billing requests, process refunds, and cancel mandates directly through your AI assistant. Find out more.

Agentic commerce: Future-proofing for agentic bank payments

Availability: API and dashboard users | Status: Coming soon

The way people shop and pay is changing fast. AI agents or ‘AI shopping assistants’ are slowly beginning to make purchasing decisions and carry out payments autonomously on behalf of users.

We’re laying the groundwork to make sure those agents run on secure account-to-account (A2A) payment rails rather than legacy card networks, giving businesses a future-proofed payments foundation built for an automated economy.

Sign up here to stay up to date on our agentic work.

Protect your revenue across the entire payment journey

Success+ update: See recovered revenue at a glance

Availability: All users via the dashboard| Status: Live

We’ve upgraded Success+ to give you better visibility over queued failed payment retries and when the next attempt is scheduled. This means you can track retried payments in real time, see recovered revenue and payment volume at a glance – keeping the focus on your bottom line.

Dashboard indicators now show you exactly when Success+ is working to recover a payment, so you’re never in the dark. Go to the dashboard.

Account Verification: Spot errors and stop fraud early

Availability: API users only | Status: Early access

Prove legitimate account ownership instantly, without adding checkout friction or integrating another provider.

Account Verification uses Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) backed checks to verify exactly who owns the account before you onboard them or send a payout. It’s the fastest way to stay compliant, flag mismatched details, and block account takeover fraud before it happens.

Reach out to your account manager to get early access.

Upgrading the payment experience for you and your customers

Checking out just got a lot quicker with Remember Me

Availability: API and dashboard users on Custom Payment Pages | Status: Early access

GoCardless process payments for over 100,000 businesses globally which means we can instantly recognise payers when they interact with any business in our ecosystem.

With Remember Me, if a customer has ever set up a payment with one of our merchants before, their bank details will automatically pre-fill on your payment pages. We securely verify their identity with a quick one-time passcode.

Less typing for them means a faster checkout and fewer dropped sales for you. We’ve already seen merchants using Remember Me increase their conversion rates by +11%*.

Register your interest and be an early adopter of Remember Me

Infrastructure that grows with your volume

Availability: API and dashboard users | Status: Ongoing improvements

Faster checkouts and growing payment volumes need infrastructure that can keep up. We’re continuously investing in our core network so you can scale freely, with confidence that every payment will be collected and paid out on time.

What we're focusing on this quarter:

Our network already processes millions of payments daily. This quarter we're extending that capacity even more so growth never becomes a bottleneck

Strengthening our payout infrastructure to maintain the reliability you depend on, at any volume

*GoCardless Remember Me payer usage data between September 2025 and May 2026