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Fix the payment gap with Recurring Pay By Bank

Energy, utilities and telecoms businesses have long absorbed the cost of slow settlement, failed payments and bad debt.

We’ve identified what’s broken and built the fix. Here’s how our Recurring Pay by Bank solution solves it.

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Three problems. One solution.

What's going wrong today?

What the data shows

We surveyed 489 recurring revenue business leaders (including 50 utilities businesses) about their current payment frustrations.

Why Recurring Pay by Bank is the fix

Recurring Pay by Bank is GoCardless' solution for cVRP. It’s an open banking payment method that enables variable, recurring payments without customers needing to re-authorise every time. Think of it as Direct Debit, rebuilt with the speed and visibility of open banking.

Recurring payments, without the recurring problems

Funds checked upfront

Identify which customers lack funds before you collect. Payment outcome is confirmed in seconds.

Same-day settlement

Close the gap between supply and cash. Funds arrive within one working day, and payments taken before 11am settle the same day.

Automated payment retries

Recover failed payments before arrears even start. No new customer journey, no re-authorisation flow. Fully automatic.

Zero payment gaps

If a customer’s bank doesn’t support Pay by Bank, we automatically route them to Direct Debit. No gaps, no workarounds.

How it works for your customers

Built for how energy, utilities and telecoms businesses actually bill

Variable amounts, automatic retries, actual usage data – everything a sector with changing charges needs, from day one.

  • One authorisation, variable amounts

    Collect actual usage, not estimates. Agree payment limits upfront with no need for your customers to approve each charge.

  • Bank-level authentication

    Customers authorise agreed limits upfront via biometrics or face ID in their banking app. No surprises, no chargeback exposure. Once settled, the money stays.

  • Seamless bank routing

    If a bank doesn’t support Recurring Pay by Bank, we automatically route the customer to Direct Debit. You get 100% coverage from day one.

  • Fund availability check

    Detect insufficient funds before collection, so you can act on a failure before arrears accumulate and customers are surprised.

  • Automated retries

    If a payment fails, retry instantly. There’s no new customer flow or support ticket. Recover the payment before it becomes an arrears case.

The market is ready. Here’s what other businesses think.

96% believe that commercial VRPs would reduce late payments – fewer arrears cases, less chasing.

88% believe that commercial VRPs would improve cash flow – closing the settlement lag.

56% of utilities businesses already know what commercial VRPs are – the highest awareness across industries surveyed

54% of utilities businesses say they want to become early adopters of commercial VRPs

The first live Recurring Pay by Bank transaction in energy

Get the first-mover advantage

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Recurring Pay by Bank is the GoCardless solution for commercial VRPs. Collect faster, recover more, and close the settlement gap today – don't wait for the market to catch up.

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Contact us

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.