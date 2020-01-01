Fix the payment gap with Recurring Pay By Bank

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Energy, utilities and telecoms businesses have long absorbed the cost of slow settlement, failed payments and bad debt.
We’ve identified what’s broken and built the fix. Here’s how our Recurring Pay by Bank solution solves it.
We surveyed 489 recurring revenue business leaders (including 50 utilities businesses) about their current payment frustrations.
Recurring Pay by Bank is GoCardless' solution for cVRP. It’s an open banking payment method that enables variable, recurring payments without customers needing to re-authorise every time. Think of it as Direct Debit, rebuilt with the speed and visibility of open banking.
Identify which customers lack funds before you collect. Payment outcome is confirmed in seconds.
Close the gap between supply and cash. Funds arrive within one working day, and payments taken before 11am settle the same day.
Recover failed payments before arrears even start. No new customer journey, no re-authorisation flow. Fully automatic.
If a customer’s bank doesn’t support Pay by Bank, we automatically route them to Direct Debit. No gaps, no workarounds.
Variable amounts, automatic retries, actual usage data – everything a sector with changing charges needs, from day one.
Collect actual usage, not estimates. Agree payment limits upfront with no need for your customers to approve each charge.
Customers authorise agreed limits upfront via biometrics or face ID in their banking app. No surprises, no chargeback exposure. Once settled, the money stays.
If a bank doesn’t support Recurring Pay by Bank, we automatically route the customer to Direct Debit. You get 100% coverage from day one.
Detect insufficient funds before collection, so you can act on a failure before arrears accumulate and customers are surprised.
If a payment fails, retry instantly. There’s no new customer flow or support ticket. Recover the payment before it becomes an arrears case.
96% believe that commercial VRPs would reduce late payments – fewer arrears cases, less chasing.
88% believe that commercial VRPs would improve cash flow – closing the settlement lag.
56% of utilities businesses already know what commercial VRPs are – the highest awareness across industries surveyed
54% of utilities businesses say they want to become early adopters of commercial VRPs
Recurring Pay by Bank is the GoCardless solution for commercial VRPs. Collect faster, recover more, and close the settlement gap today – don't wait for the market to catch up.