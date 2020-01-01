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Savings and investment businesses have long absorbed recurring payment issues that lead to delayed investments and account top-up friction.
We’ve identified what’s broken and built the fix. Here’s how our Recurring Pay by Bank solution solves it.
We surveyed 489 recurring revenue business leaders (including 65 financial services businesses) about their current payment frustrations.
Recurring Pay by Bank is GoCardless' solution for cVRP. It’s an open banking payment method that enables variable, recurring payments without customers needing to re-authorise every time. Think of it as Direct Debit, rebuilt with the speed and visibility of open banking.
Put your clients’ money to work from day one, with funds arriving within one working day.
Contributions taken before 11am settle the same day – no more Direct Debit delays.
One-click account top-ups means it’s easy for your clients to make ad hoc contributions and investments, fast.
Payment limits are agreed upfront and authorised by your clients via biometric or Face ID in their banking app.
Variable amounts, ad hoc contributions, and funds arriving fast – everything you need to put your clients’ funds to work from day one.
Collect regular contributions and top-ups with a single authorisation. Your client authorises agreed limits upfront in their banking app.
No more Direct Debit delays. Your clients’ funds arrive within one working day so you can put them to work from day one.
If a bank doesn’t support Recurring Pay by Bank, we automatically route the customer to Direct Debit. No contributions are missed from day one.
Detect insufficient funds before collection, so you can alert your clients before they are surprised or miss a deadline.
Our Bank Guess feature auto-selects your client’s bank. No card details or lengthy Direct Debit setup required.
97% believe that commercial VRPs would improve cash flow – receive funds in minutes, not days.
98% would adopt commercial VRPs if it reduced customer churn – no more top-up friction.
63% say time-saving is a key benefit of commercial VRPs.
51% say commercial VRPs would accelerate their business growth plans.
Recurring Pay by Bank is the GoCardless solution for commercial VRPs. Close the cash flow gap and put your clients’ money to work faster, today.