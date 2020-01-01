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Put funds to work faster with Recurring Pay by Bank

Savings and investment businesses have long absorbed recurring payment issues that lead to delayed investments and account top-up friction.

We’ve identified what’s broken and built the fix. Here’s how our Recurring Pay by Bank solution solves it.

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Three problems. One solution.

What's going wrong today?

What the data shows

We surveyed 489 recurring revenue business leaders (including 65 financial services businesses) about their current payment frustrations.

Why Recurring Pay by Bank is the fix

Recurring Pay by Bank is GoCardless' solution for cVRP. It’s an open banking payment method that enables variable, recurring payments without customers needing to re-authorise every time. Think of it as Direct Debit, rebuilt with the speed and visibility of open banking.

Recurring payments, without the recurring problems

Invest your clients’ funds, fast

Put your clients’ money to work from day one, with funds arriving within one working day.

Never miss a contribution deadline

Contributions taken before 11am settle the same day – no more Direct Debit delays.

Flexible contributions

One-click account top-ups means it’s easy for your clients to make ad hoc contributions and investments, fast.

Bank-verified authorisation

Payment limits are agreed upfront and authorised by your clients via biometric or Face ID in their banking app.

How it works for your customers

Built for regular saving and investment contributions

Variable amounts, ad hoc contributions, and funds arriving fast – everything you need to put your clients’ funds to work from day one.

  • One authorisation, variable amounts

    Collect regular contributions and top-ups with a single authorisation. Your client authorises agreed limits upfront in their banking app.

  • Same-day settlement

    No more Direct Debit delays. Your clients’ funds arrive within one working day so you can put them to work from day one.

  • Seamless bank routing

    If a bank doesn’t support Recurring Pay by Bank, we automatically route the customer to Direct Debit. No contributions are missed from day one.

  • Fund availability check

    Detect insufficient funds before collection, so you can alert your clients before they are surprised or miss a deadline.

  • Frictionless onboarding

    Our Bank Guess feature auto-selects your client’s bank. No card details or lengthy Direct Debit setup required.

The market is ready. Here’s what other financial services businesses think.

97% believe that commercial VRPs would improve cash flow – receive funds in minutes, not days.

98% would adopt commercial VRPs if it reduced customer churn – no more top-up friction.

63% say time-saving is a key benefit of commercial VRPs.

51% say commercial VRPs would accelerate their business growth plans.

The first live Recurring Pay by Bank transaction in energy

Get the first-mover advantage

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Recurring Pay by Bank is the GoCardless solution for commercial VRPs. Close the cash flow gap and put your clients’ money to work faster, today.

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Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.