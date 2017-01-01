Where are we in October?

By GoCardless — Sep 2017 — 1 min read

We’re still catching our breath from the many exciting announcements made in September (our new funding and partnership with Sage to name a few), but October is already here and it seems we're as busy as ever...

Talks

Watch out for:

South Summit - Madrid - 4 October Listen to Duncan Barrigan, our Head of Product Management, as he discusses helping small & medium sized enterprises grow. South Summit connects leading innovators with investors, and alongside other panelists from Fundbox, Lendix and Euronext, it’s one talk you don’t want to miss.

Data Insight Leaders Summit - Barcelona - 18 October Want to learn how to build an analytics function? You’re in luck! Here’s your chance to hear from our Director of Data, Jim Anning, on this topic. The Data Insight Leaders Summit brings together heads of data from the most progressive companies to share their tips for success and, most importantly, learnings from not-so-perfect projects gone by.

UI/UX Designers - Shillington Education - 23 October Our very own Josh Smith from Product Design, will be heading back to University this month. But this time he’ll be passing down his design wisdom to UI/UX students at Shillington Education, who offer innovative creative courses to help kickstart careers.

Events

Come say ‘hi’ at:

Xerocon - London - 4-5 October The GoCardless team will be out in full force to celebrate another year of Xerocon at London’s Excel Centre. Come and see us at stand X26 to understand how we’re helping hundreds of businesses save time by using GoCardless for Xero.

QuickBooks Get Connected - various locations - throughout October Say hello to the team as we hit the road with the QuickBooks Get Connected tour stopping at Birmingham, Windsor, Bristol and Edinburgh. In November we’ll also be in Leeds and Cambridge. Where will we see you?

LARAC conference - Nottingham - 11-12 October We’ll be taking our coveted merchandise to the Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee conference in Nottingham. Be in with a chance to hear James Collingridge and Ben Tozer explain how our solution has helped Peterborough Council to charge seamlessly for their garden waste collections.

Digital Excellence - London - 31 October Following the great time we had at Membership Excellence in April, we’re excited to be exhibiting at MemberWise’s second event this year, Digital Excellence. It’s the Association and Membership sector’s leading digital focused national conference. Stop by stand 20 and ask us anything Direct Debit for your membership needs!