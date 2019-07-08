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FAQ Friday – How to explain GoCardless to your customers

Chloe Dormand
Written by

Last editedJan 2020

We’re back with our second FAQ Friday.

We often get asked about the best way to explain GoCardless, and the benefits to your customers of paying by Direct Debit. So this week, we hear from Product Marketing Manager, Paul, with his top three things to say:

  1. Introduce GoCardless - Who GoCardless are, what GoCardless do and why it’s your preferred payment method
  2. Explain how easy it is to pay through GoCardless – Your customers can set up the payment in minutes
  3. Reassure them with the Direct Debit Guarantee - Their payments are protected, and a refund guaranteed for payments taken fraudulently or in error

We want to hear from you – [get in touch](mailto:content@gocardless.com?subject=FAQ Fridays) and we’ll answer your questions in an upcoming video.

Top tips for moving customers to Direct Debit

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Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.