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On-demand: GoCardless and TechZero Roundtable

GoCardless
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Last editedDec 20211 min read

As part of GoCardless' first-ever Climate Action Day, we invited other members of TechZero to join us for an in-person roundtable discussion. Our guest speakers were:

  • Sally Scott - Metrikus

  • Garreth Girffith - Habito

  • Jay Olenicz - Staze

  • Ben Knight - GoCardless

Together, we explained what Tech Zero is and how other organisations can get involved, why collaboration through Tech Zero is important, and the journey that the different members have been on with their climate action plans. The full session was recorded so you can now watch it, below, and hear about how different businesses are approaching their climate action plans.

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.