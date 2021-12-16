Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
GoCardless

On-demand: Nature and biodiversity in climate action panel

GoCardless
Written by

Last editedDec 20211 min read

As part of GoCardless' first-ever Climate Action Day, we held a panel discussion on nature and biodiversity in climate action. We were joined by special guest speakers Walid Al Saqqaf, ReBalance Earth, and Martin Turner, The Woodland Trust, who shared their insights on how biodiversity can play its part in helping businesses to become more sustainable.

The full session is now available for you to watch on-demand below.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.