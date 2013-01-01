Sage users can now get paid faster with GoCardless

By Tom Blomfield — Aug 2013 — 1 min read

In just a couple of years, GoCardless has grown to serve more businesses than any other Direct Debit payments provider in this country. Over 2,500 businesses have chosen us to simplify their payments, their cash flow and their time.

Today, we're releasing a new product that will bring the full power of GoCardless into the world's most popular accounting platform, Sage. For the first time ever, businesses can set-up, bill and automatically reconcile Direct Debit payments without ever leaving Sage.

Business owners will have the confidence that every single invoice will be paid on time and in full.

We built this add-on because we want our customers to have the time they need to grow their businesses. We believe that in the computer age, no one should have to waste time chasing late payments, re-keying data between systems or reconciling bank statements. This add-on was built to make those tasks a thing of the past for Sage users.

For us, it is a huge milestone in our mission to make Direct Debit payments simpler for every business in this country. Just as eBay was the platform that drove PayPal's rise to the top, this Sage add-on will sit alongside KashFlow, Xero and 125 other key partnerships to help us achieve that mission.

This is just the start. The coming months will see GoCardless working ever more closely with our customers to help build out the only Direct Debit system that works the way business owners want. So if you have any suggestions to make GoCardless work better for you, please let us know.

Try it for yourself

If you're a Sage 50 user, find out more about taking Direct Debit payments here.

The add-on is free. We only charge a simple transaction fee - see our pricing here.