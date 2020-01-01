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In these tough economic times, we surveyed 2,000+ UK consumers to understand their attitudes towards the home-buying process, the challenges they face and potential solutions. The results reveal a stressful experience -- and a possible lifeline for Generation Rent.
With successive interest rate hikes and the rising cost of everything, it's no surprise that the mood is downbeat. When asked why home ownership feels out of reach, consumers cited a number of reasons.
37% of consumers say they found the process of saving for a mortgage "difficult", and of those, 46% revealed it has had a negative impact on their mental well-being. This figure masks a huge variation by age, rising to 69% for those aged 25-34 compared to 29% for those 55 and over.
The research reveals a strong desire for a fairer, faster and easier mortgage application process.
Open banking can analyse your spending to create personalised savings tips. Some apps also use open banking to allow friends and family to contribute to your "home fund."
Open banking can aggregate all of your incomings, outgoings and lines of credit to speed up your application.
Open banking can pull together any additional data that was not submitted for your mortgage in principle.
Those in the 18-34 age bracket, likely to include many first-time buyers, are the most keen. In contrast, consumers aged 55+ were the least enthusiastic.
This rises to 26% of those aged 18-34. It may also ease the frustrations felt by the self-employed: 31% said they felt "unfairly penalised" by the current system, compared to 18% of the general population.
This proportion jumps to 34% for those surveyed who have purchased a property in the past 12 months -- suggesting their recent experience makes them more aware of the benefits open banking could bring.