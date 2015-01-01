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“We chose GoCardless over other payment providers because it ticked all the boxes - automated, affordable, and easy to use.”
Bradley Cox, Co-founder & Director, UniHomes
Student accommodation platform
UniHomes is an online platform where students can find university accommodation. Founded in 2015 by industry professionals and ex-students, UniHomes wanted to solve a problem facing students across the UK - make finding university accommodation simpler.
How did they do it? Transparency.
With other services hiding fees or choosing not to show all fees upfront, UniHomes gave students what they needed - the ability to find high-quality accommodation with minimum stress, and bills included.
Before setting up the business, Co-founder and Director Bradley Cox was already aware of a future problem they’d face - the amount of manual work involved in processing a high volume of payments, and the errors that come along with it.
Unwilling to accept that wasted time and effort, Bradley began researching different payment providers online. He wanted a solution that wasn’t just automated, but also:
Cost effective
Intuitive to use
With a great API (to integrate with Salesforce)
From a credible and reliable provider
He found several providers but ultimately chose to use GoCardless to process payments at UniHomes.
Bradley recalls setting up GoCardless being simple and quick, taking only a week from Contact sales to being ready to collect payments.
Now five years on, UniHomes operates with 90% of its customer billing handled automatically by GoCardless, saving Bradley’s team countless hours from the manual alternative.
And with GoCardless, payment failures at UniHomes are less than 1%, compared to UK average payment failures of 8% for Direct Debit in general, 8.4% for card payments, and 7.3% for bank transfer.
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