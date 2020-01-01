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GoCardless for enterprise businesses
Processing payments costs you more than just transaction fees. GoCardless enables a 56% lower cost of accepting transactions, on average.
Processing payments can really cost you. You’ve got set up costs, card processing fees, FX costs, hidden fees, revenue lost to customer churn, and more.
If you’re only looking at transaction fees, you’re missing half the picture. But don’t worry, we’ve been keeping our eye on the whole thing.
Since moving to GoCardless, we have reduced the cost of processing payments by 90%.
Damian Brychy, COO and Co-Founder, Capital on Tap
GoCardless commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study of 700 payment decision-makers in organisations with recurring revenue models.
And 85% of those businesses have more than 20 people responsible for managing payments.
So how do you streamline those costs?
GoCardless lets you automate payment collection, and saves you admin time, without expensive or hidden fees.
Which equates to 56% in cost reduction when accepting recurring payments.
Reduce your operational costs by automating payment collection. Or collect instant, one-off payments. GoCardless is flexible to your business.
With GoCardless, 97.3 - 99% of payments are successfully collected the first time. Success+ boosts that to 99.5%, with failed payments automatically retried on the best day for each customer.
Get user-friendly insights and reporting delivered in real-time, allowing you to keep track of the entire payment process and react instantly.
Using GoCardless, 59% less team resources are required to implement and manage payments.
59%
Less staff time to manage, extend payment platform. Source: IDC White Paper
Everything just works… It’s now a one- or two-touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore."
John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY
US-based SaaS business Autotask sells subscriptions in more than 50 countries, including the UK, Netherlands, and Germany.
Before discovering GoCardless, half of its customers paid monthly fees through bank transfer or cheque; and half by credit card.
Since switching to GoCardless, they’ve reduced debtor days to just 3.5 days. And minimised payment failure rates to less than 1%.
Speak to one of our payment experts about the challenges of reducing your payment processing costs. We’ll show you how GoCardless can help.