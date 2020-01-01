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GoCardless for enterprise businesses

Lower your operational costs

Processing payments costs you more than just transaction fees. GoCardless enables a 56% lower cost of accepting transactions, on average.

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There’s more to it than transaction fees…

Processing payments can really cost you. You’ve got set up costs, card processing fees, FX costs, hidden fees, revenue lost to customer churn, and more.

If you’re only looking at transaction fees, you’re missing half the picture. But don’t worry, we’ve been keeping our eye on the whole thing.

Since moving to GoCardless, we have reduced the cost of processing payments by 90%.

Damian Brychy, COO and Co-Founder, Capital on Tap

Read what 700 decision-makers say about operational costs

GoCardless commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study of 700 payment decision-makers in organisations with recurring revenue models.

And 85% of those businesses have more than 20 people responsible for managing payments.

So how do you streamline those costs?

Read the full report

Payment collection that doesn’t break the bank

GoCardless lets you automate payment collection, and saves you admin time, without expensive or hidden fees.

Which equates to 56% in cost reduction when accepting recurring payments.

Automate or not. It’s up to you.

Reduce your operational costs by automating payment collection. Or collect instant, one-off payments. GoCardless is flexible to your business.

Fight failures without lifting a finger.

With GoCardless, 97.3 - 99% of payments are successfully collected the first time. Success+ boosts that to 99.5%, with failed payments automatically retried on the best day for each customer.

Total visibility. In real time.

Get user-friendly insights and reporting delivered in real-time, allowing you to keep track of the entire payment process and react instantly.

Help your team get the job done faster

Using GoCardless, 59% less team resources are required to implement and manage payments.

59%

Less staff time to manage, extend payment platform. Source: IDC White Paper

Everything just works… It’s now a one- or two-touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore."

John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY

6x faster payment collection with GoCardless

US-based SaaS business Autotask sells subscriptions in more than 50 countries, including the UK, Netherlands, and Germany.

Before discovering GoCardless, half of its customers paid monthly fees through bank transfer or cheque; and half by credit card.

Since switching to GoCardless, they’ve reduced debtor days to just 3.5 days. And minimised payment failure rates to less than 1%.

Read the full story

Trusted by 75,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide.

  • Automating manual processes

    “Payments now take much less time, and we have greater control and visibility.”

  • Better for customers

    “More than 3 out of 5 of our new customers have set up direct debits.”

  • Error free payments

    "GoCardless ensures our transactions are accurate, easy to set up and manage."

  • Automated, repeatable, dependable

    "In a constantly changing landscape, it's amazing to be able to lean on a partner like GoCardless."

  • Removing inefficiencies

    "GoCardless saves us about three FTE per year, which equates to around £100,000 worth of overhead."

  • Increasing conversions

    "We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goals."

Ready to lower costs with GoCardless?

Talk to sales

Speak to one of our payment experts about the challenges of reducing your payment processing costs. We’ll show you how GoCardless can help.

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.