Use GoCardless’ payment intelligence to save revenue from fraud
Every payment method experiences fraud, but we’re doing something smart about it. On top of the stress and sleepless nights that payment fraud can cause, 1.46% of merchants’ revenue is lost to fraud. GoCardless Protect+ detects, verifies, monitors and challenges fraudsters, reducing the revenue lost to suspected fraudulent mandates by up to 62%.

Existing anti-fraud measures may damage conversion (meaning fewer transactions), or be complex to manage. As a result, 18% of merchants have no operations in place to protect themselves, and their revenue is falling into the wrong hands.

We’ve created the first anti-fraud solution that is built specifically for bank payments. By using payment intelligence, GoCardless Protect+ integrates seamlessly with GoCardless payments to automatically identify, prevent and monitor potential fraudulent payers.

Benefits of Protect+

Integrated

Integrated directly into GoCardless Payments, protecting all bank payments from fraud

Proactive

Proactively preventing fraud protects the revenue and reputation of your merchants

Automated

Your merchants can reduce the cost of fraud by preventing lost revenue and automating laborious processes

Purpose Built

Benefit from our network effects, and a tool built exclusively for bank payments

We’ve been closely involved in the development and pilot of Protect+. We believe it will be a vital part of our payment strategy in the years ahead, helping to ensure we protect our revenue to power our growth."

Clare Bennett, Product Manager at Capital on Tap

See how it works

Discover how Protect+ proactively identifies fraudulent payers and prevents fraud, all while protecting the experience of genuine payers.

How does Protect+ fit in?

Protect+ slots straight into the Billing Request API through the Verified Mandates functionality. Your merchants simply set their Protect+ risk tolerance within the GoCardless Dashboard.

In Billing Request Flow API

In Billing Request Flow API

The detect engine risk scores payers at the point of sign up, and sends only risky payers to the Verified Mandates flow to authenticate account ownership.

In dashboard

In dashboard

Merchants set their risk tolerance: the risk score above which they want to send payers to Verified Mandates. Here they also track fraud levels, and can challenge unfair chargebacks in the UK.

Availability
Protect+ can be used for all mandates created by payers in the UK, US, France and Germany.

Stay one step ahead

