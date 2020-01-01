Every payment method experiences fraud, but we’re doing something smart about it. On top of the stress and sleepless nights that payment fraud can cause, 1.46% of merchants’ revenue is lost to fraud. GoCardless Protect+ detects, verifies, monitors and challenges fraudsters, reducing the revenue lost to suspected fraudulent mandates by up to 62%.

Existing anti-fraud measures may damage conversion (meaning fewer transactions), or be complex to manage. As a result, 18% of merchants have no operations in place to protect themselves, and their revenue is falling into the wrong hands.

We’ve created the first anti-fraud solution that is built specifically for bank payments. By using payment intelligence, GoCardless Protect+ integrates seamlessly with GoCardless payments to automatically identify, prevent and monitor potential fraudulent payers.