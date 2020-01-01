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Small Business

How to Do a Customer Retention Analysis
How to Do a Customer Retention Analysis

What does a customer retention analysis model look like?

3 min read
Small Business
How to Become a Freelance Developer
How to Become a Freelance Developer

Becoming a freelance developer requires both coding and business skills.

2 min read
Small Business
How to become a freelance artist
How to become a freelance artist

Becoming a freelance artist requires creative flair and business knowledge.

2 min read
Small Business
How to Become a Freelance Recruiter
How to Become a Freelance Recruiter

Become a freelance recruiter with these simple tips.

2 min read
Small Business
How to Become a Freelance First Aid Trainer
How to Become a Freelance First Aid Trainer

Are you interested in becoming a freelance first aid trainer? Find out more.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Become a Freelance Designer
How to Become a Freelance Designer

Kickstart your career with our freelance designer tips.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Become a UK Freelance Translator
How to Become a UK Freelance Translator

Discover our top tips for becoming a freelance translator.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Become a Freelance Photographer
How to Become a Freelance Photographer

Discover the best tips for freelance photographers in our guide.

2 min read
Small Business
8 Tips for Becoming a Freelance Writer
8 Tips for Becoming a Freelance Writer

Start your new career with the freelance writer’s guide.

3 min read
Small Business
10 Tips for Becoming a Freelance Accountant
10 Tips for Becoming a Freelance Accountant

Could freelance accounting work be a good career change?

3 min read
Small Business
What Is Seamless Shopping?
What Is Seamless Shopping?

Find out the seamless shopping definition and benefits.

3 min read
Small Business
Churn vs retention rate: what are the differences?
Churn vs retention rate: what are the differences?

How do you calculate churn and compare it to your retention rate?

3 min read
Small Business
5 best headless eCommerce platforms for 2022
5 best headless eCommerce platforms for 2022

Headless eCommerce platforms – the best of the best for business

2 min read
Small Business
Headless eCommerce: What is it and should you consider it?
Headless eCommerce: What is it and should you consider it?

What is headless eCommerce and is it the right solution for your business?

2 min read
Small Business
When does the pay what you want pricing model work?
When does the pay what you want pricing model work?

A simple explanation of the pros and cons of pay what you want pricing.

3 min read
Small Business
Free Billing Software for Small Business
Free Billing Software for Small Business

Save money with free billing software for small business.

2 min read
Small Business
Benefits of ecommerce for small businesses
Benefits of ecommerce for small businesses

Learn about the benefits of ecommerce for small businesses.

2 min read
Small Business
Guide to starting small ecommerce business
Guide to starting small ecommerce business

Learn how start a small ecommerce business

2 min read
Small Business
How To Improve SaaS Customer retention
How To Improve SaaS Customer retention

Is your SaaS business retaining enough customers?

2 min read
Small Business
What is dynamic pricing strategy?
What is dynamic pricing strategy?
2 min read
Small Business
The top four customer churn reasons in ecommerce
The top four customer churn reasons in ecommerce
3 min read
Small Business
Smart payment processing for your business
Smart payment processing for your business

Discover how smart payment processing works.

2 min read
Small Business
What is churn in ecommerce and does it matter?
What is churn in ecommerce and does it matter?

A simple guide to what you need to know about churn in ecommerce

2 min read
Small Business
Top five ecommerce customer retention strategies
Top five ecommerce customer retention strategies

What you need to know about the top 5 ecommerce customer retention strategies.

3 min read
Small Business
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