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Free e-Guide: SaaS success across the customer lifecycle
Free e-Guide: SaaS success across the customer lifecycle

We asked some of the most successful B2B SaaS entrepreneurs about how they scale, improve customer experiences and optimise every touch point. This is what they said.

PDF
Growth
10 tips to keep your membership organisation fighting fit
10 tips to keep your membership organisation fighting fit
2 min read
Growth
How to reinforce your brand and boost your business - with GoCardless Plus
How to reinforce your brand and boost your business - with GoCardless Plus

Having your business name on bank statements provides clarity and leads to even more reliable income, while also reducing churn.

1 min read
Retention
Webinar: How to eliminate churn to boost growth in Europe
Webinar: How to eliminate churn to boost growth in Europe

Thursday 14 May, 11 am BST

Webinar
Retention
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?

A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.

2 min read
Cash flow
Clubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love
Clubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love

Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.

2 min read
Retention
Gyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Gyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?

Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.

2 min read
Retention
60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?
60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?

UK businesses have been rather slow when it comes to embracing the internet and, more specifically, online payments.

1 min read
Finance
How to deal with customer concerns about Direct Debit
How to deal with customer concerns about Direct Debit

Are your customers reluctant to use Direct Debit? We've put together some tips on addressing the two main customer concerns...

2 min read
Retention
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