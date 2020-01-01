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New report from 11:FS and GoCardless predicts open banking adoption trends over time, as almost a quarter of UK businesses already ‘very familiar’ with the technology
New report from 11:FS and GoCardless predicts open banking adoption trends over time, as almost a quarter of UK businesses already ‘very familiar’ with the technology
3 min read
Press Releases
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
2 min read
Press Releases
Moneybox renews with GoCardless to power seamless payments in savings and investments
Moneybox renews with GoCardless to power seamless payments in savings and investments

New agreement includes GoCardless’ ‘Same Day Settlement’ feature to help savers reach their financial goals more quickly

2 min read
Press Releases
Newton Property Management selects GoCardless for open banking payments
Newton Property Management selects GoCardless for open banking payments

GoCardless Instant Bank Pay to reduce admin, cut costs and improve customer experience

2 min read
Press Releases
Pēteris Daliņš joins GoCardless as VP Operations and Riga site lead
Pēteris Daliņš joins GoCardless as VP Operations and Riga site lead
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless closes deal to acquire Nuapay
GoCardless closes deal to acquire Nuapay
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless Announces GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange
GoCardless Announces GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Future Ticketing to make tickets and memberships more affordable
GoCardless partners with Future Ticketing to make tickets and memberships more affordable
2 min read
Press Releases
Airwallex partners with GoCardless to strengthen direct debit offering
Airwallex partners with GoCardless to strengthen direct debit offering
3 min read
Press Releases
OMS integrates GoCardless open banking payments
OMS integrates GoCardless open banking payments
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Celigo to scale indirect customer acquisition globally
GoCardless partners with Celigo to scale indirect customer acquisition globally
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless works with Federation of Small Businesses to help its members tackle late payments
GoCardless works with Federation of Small Businesses to help its members tackle late payments
2 min read
Press Releases
Cuckoo renews relationship with GoCardless to provide unmatched payment experience
Cuckoo renews relationship with GoCardless to provide unmatched payment experience
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless welcomes Jolawn Victor as Chief Growth Officer
GoCardless welcomes Jolawn Victor as Chief Growth Officer
2 min read
Press Releases
Topps Tiles selects GoCardless to launch its strategic Trade Pay offering, deepening its footprint in the trade market
Topps Tiles selects GoCardless to launch its strategic Trade Pay offering, deepening its footprint in the trade market
2 min read
Press Releases
Soakly partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for swim school owners
Soakly partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for swim school owners
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks expand partnership with app launches in Australia and the United States
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks expand partnership with app launches in Australia and the United States
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless opens its new headquarters in Riga
GoCardless opens its new headquarters in Riga

Purpose-built space in the Central District cements GoCardless’ commitment to the region, while providing a best in class employee experience to its growing team

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless extends strategic partnership with Sage, boosting global reach and unlocking new growth opportunities
GoCardless extends strategic partnership with Sage, boosting global reach and unlocking new growth opportunities

Sage Accounting and Sage Intacct customers can now get paid faster and avoid costly fees with Direct Debit and open banking payments

2 min read
Press Releases
Ecommpay launches Direct Debit capabilities with GoCardless Embed
Ecommpay launches Direct Debit capabilities with GoCardless Embed

Merchants can now collect subscription payments across the UK and Europe directly within the Ecommpay platform

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless joins forces with Hillingdon Swimming Club to sponsor their 2024 Open Swim Meet
GoCardless joins forces with Hillingdon Swimming Club to sponsor their 2024 Open Swim Meet
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless signs agreement to acquire Nuapay
GoCardless signs agreement to acquire Nuapay

Acquisition to create a full-service bank payment provider that will accelerate the execution of GoCardless’ strategy

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless becomes an approved open banking supplier to central and local government
GoCardless becomes an approved open banking supplier to central and local government
2 min read
Press Releases
Dyce Energy extends relationship with GoCardless for easy bill collection through direct debit payments
Dyce Energy extends relationship with GoCardless for easy bill collection through direct debit payments
2 min read
Press Releases
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.