Press Releases

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New agreement includes GoCardless’ ‘Same Day Settlement’ feature to help savers reach their financial goals more quickly
GoCardless Instant Bank Pay to reduce admin, cut costs and improve customer experience
Purpose-built space in the Central District cements GoCardless’ commitment to the region, while providing a best in class employee experience to its growing team
Sage Accounting and Sage Intacct customers can now get paid faster and avoid costly fees with Direct Debit and open banking payments
Merchants can now collect subscription payments across the UK and Europe directly within the Ecommpay platform
Acquisition to create a full-service bank payment provider that will accelerate the execution of GoCardless’ strategy