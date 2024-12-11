GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

LONDON, 12 December 2024 – GoCardless has partnered with Endava, a leading provider of next-generation technology services, to help enterprise merchants more quickly access the benefits of bank payments.

The collaboration will see Endava offer and manage the integration of GoCardless payment solutions within their enterprise clients as part of large-scale digital transformation projects. This will accelerate delivery, helping organisations realise the benefits of bank payments more quickly.

Joint customers can access GoCardless’ Direct Debit capabilities for recurring payments, automatically pulling funds from a payer’s bank account on the day they’re due. Not only will this help to generate more predictable revenue and improve cash flow, it will also decrease the time and effort required to chase late payments.

The offering will also include GoCardless’ open banking-powered payment feature Instant Bank Pay, an effective alternative for instant, one-off payments that can be up to 54% cheaper than cards. With the option of using Direct Debit and open banking payments together in one platform, enterprise businesses can provide a seamless payment experience for their customers, whether they’re collecting one-off or recurring payments.

Lewis Brown, Head of Partnerships & Alliances at Endava said: “Companies today face complex problems, and we’re committed to bringing the latest innovations to help address them. Payments are no different; it’s often an underappreciated source of top-line growth and cost savings. By working with GoCardless, we can bring our clients cutting-edge payment solutions combined with the tailor-made approach they’ve come to expect from us -- helping them reach their digital transformation goals and deliver value more quickly.”

Tom Metcalfe, Director, UK&I Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to partner with Endava so more enterprise businesses can experience how bank payments help them win and retain customers, save time and money, and get paid on time. The collaboration is also a big strategic step forward, enabling us to reach larger organisations and their suppliers at scale. We look forward to our relationship going from strength to strength in future.”

Notes to Eds.

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2024 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling our customers to drive real impact and meaningful change. By combining world-class engineering, deep industry expertise and a customer-centric mindset, Endava consults and partners with customers to create technological solutions that fuel transformation and empower businesses to succeed in the AI-driven digital shift. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava’s clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30 2024, 11,821 Endavans have helped clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.