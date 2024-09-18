Pēteris Daliņš joins GoCardless as VP Operations and Riga site lead

LONDON and RIGA, 19 September 2024 -- Bank payment company GoCardless has appointed Pēteris Daliņš VP of Operations and site lead of its Riga office location.

In his role, Daliņš is responsible for leading the fintech’s global shared services team which includes customer operations, risk operations, payment processing and billing. He also leads GoCardless’ second-largest office outside of London heading up the newly formed Riga ‘HQ2’ Management Committee.

Daliņš has worked in a variety of senior management and executive roles, both in technology and business functions in Australia, Asia and Europe. His career includes stints at Emergn, Asahi Beverages and most recently KPMG.

His appointment is the latest news from Riga as GoCardless continues to expand in the region following its acquisition of home-grown start-up Nordigen in 2022. Since then, GoCardless has hired nearly 100 people in Latvia and in April this year announced the opening of its new Riga-based headquarters following a significant investment of over €1.7m. Located at Marijas iela 2, the new office supports GoCardless’ goals in the region, with the team expected to reach up to 300 employees by the end of 2024.

Ahmed Badr, Chief Operating Officer at GoCardless, said: “As a global fintech with ambitious growth plans, we need to hire the best leaders in every market. With his international experience and track record of driving operational excellence, Pēteris is the perfect fit for this role. I look forward to working with him and the Riga team to enable GoCardless to deliver on our long-term strategy.”

Daliņš said: “I’m excited to help GoCardless establish its ‘HQ2’ in Riga, building on the talented group of open banking specialists from the initial acquisition and creating a centre of excellence for operations. We are committed to not only growing our presence in Latvia but also becoming a driving force for tech and fintech development across the country. I invite anyone who wants to work in a supportive, high-performing culture to come and join the team.”

Notes to Editors

For more information, please contact: press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia, the United States and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

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